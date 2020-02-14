Wales expect Biggar to be fit to face France

22 despite the flyhalf having suffered a third head injury in five months.

The Northampton Saints playmaker was forced off the field early in the second half of Wales' 24-14 defeat by Ireland last weekend after a clash of heads with centre Robbie Henshaw.

Jenkins said Biggar, who also suffered head injuries against Australia and Fiji at last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, was going through return to play protocols.

"Dan is alright, he's just doing the normal return to play protocols," Jenkins told reporters.

"The World Cup was a concern in terms of the heavy ones that he had, but I don't think Saturday was as bad as those.

"He is a tough old player, as you could see on Saturday because trying to get him off was an issue, but hopefully he will do everything he needs to do and will be back ready for France."

Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell are both sidelined and Owen Williams was this week ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

It leaves Cardiff Blues' Jarrod Evans as currently the only fit flyhalf in the squad. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )