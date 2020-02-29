Wales flyhalf Biggar suffers injury setback ahead of England clash

Wales flyhalf Biggar had to be helped from the pitch at Franklin's Gardens after 20 minutes of the English Premiership match against Saracens.

It could leave Wales with Cardiff Blues' Jarrod Evans as the only fit flyhalf in the squad for their penultimate Six Nations match at Twickenham on March 7.

Wales have already lost flyhalf Owen Williams for the remainder of the tournament with a hamstring injury, while Gareth Anscombe is a long-term injury absentee.

Winger George North also remains a doubt to face England as he undergoes head injuryprocols after being forced off against France. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Tony Lawrence)