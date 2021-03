Wales moved to within one step of a Six Nations Grand Slam after scoring seven tries in a 48-7 thrashing of Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Wayne Pivac's side, fresh from sealing the Triple Crown against England, made short work of the error-plagued Azzurri and will clinch a stunning Grand Slam if they beat France in Paris on March 20.

Tries from Josh Adams, Taulupe Faletau and two from hooker Ken Owens ensured that the bonus point was wrapped up inside 30 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico.

Rugby Hat-trick hero Campbell helps Saracens secure dominant victory 07/03/2021 AT 13:49

George North, substitute Callum Sheedy and Louis Rees-Zammit dotted down to compound the hosts' misery in the second half, with Montanna Ioane's try providing their only consolation.

Wales sit top of the table with 19 points, but second-placed France on nine points face England at Twickenham later on Saturday and have a game in hand at home to Scotland still to come.

Italy, who suffered their 31st consecutive Six Nations defeat, are rooted to the bottom of the table with zero points, having conceded 187 points in their four defeats so far. =

Rugby Quins close the gap at the top after thrilling bout of Premier 15s action 28/02/2021 AT 11:09