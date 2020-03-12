Wales skipper Jones set to equal McCaw's record for most test caps

Jones, who also has nine caps with the British & Irish Lions, will make his 139th appearance for Wales in their final match of the campaign.

"Alun Wyn is one of the most iconic figures in the game," Wales coach Wayne Pivac said about his 34-year-old lock. "He is our leader and I'm delighted for him as he continues to set the bar across the game.

"Saturday is a great opportunity for us to wrap up the campaign with a big performance at home in Cardiff. We want to finish with the performance we know we can deliver and we have been working hard to get there."

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb returns to the squad after more than two years while lock Cory Hill replaces the injured Jake Ball and tighthead prop WillGriff John will make his international debut.

The match in Cardiff is the only Six Nations fixture that will be held this weekend after Italy's final match against England in Rome and France's final game against Ireland in Paris were both postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Defending champions Wales, who won the Grand Slam last year, are fifth in the standings after losing their last three matches against Ireland, France and England.

WALES: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 1-Wyn Jones, 2-Ken Owens, 3-WillGriff John, 4-Cory Hill, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 6-Ross Moriarty, 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Josh Navidi

