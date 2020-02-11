Wales' Williams ruled out of Six Nations with hamstring injury

Williams was set to make his first start for Wales since 2017 before he suffered the injury in the warm-up, with Jarrod Evans taking his place in the 24-14 loss.

"Owen Williams sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up ahead of Wales' fixture against Ireland at the weekend," WRU said in a statement.

"Further assessment has concluded that the injury will rule Williams out of the remainder of Wales' Six Nations campaign."

The WRU also confirmed Josh Adams, who was forced off in the 25th minute with a knock to the hip, would return to full training this week.

Defending champions Wales are third in the standings and next host table toppers France on Feb. 22. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)