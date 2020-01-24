Wales wing Lane released from Six Nations squad due to hamstring injury

Cardiff Blues winger Lane, capped twice by Wales, will undergo further assessment next week to establish the severity of the injury.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has opted against calling up a replacement.

Wales are blessed with several options on the wing, with Josh Adams, George North, Leigh Halfpenny and uncapped duo Louis Rees-Zammit and Johnny McNicholl all ready to occupy the position in the Six Nations opener against Italy on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)