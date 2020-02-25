Wales winger Adams ruled out of Six Nations with ankle injury

Adams, who has scored 10 tries in his last 10 tests, was injured in a tackle by France's Vrimi Vakatawa and will have surgery this week.

The 24-year-old could return in 12 weeks for club side Cardiff Blues, the WRU said on its website https://www.wru.wales/2020/02/squad-update-josh-adams.

The injury to Adams added to Welsh selection problems ahead of the match against England at Twickenham on March 7.

Winger George North is going through a graduated return after failing a head injury assessment on Saturday and versatile outside back Liam Williams has not played since suffering an ankle injury during last year's Rugby World Cup.

