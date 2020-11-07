The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men when trailing 8-5 in the 23rd minute after prop Ofa Tuungafasi was dismissed for a high tackle on debutant winger Liam Wright.

But the Wallabies were unable to exploit the advantage as fiery flanker Lachlan Swinton became the first Australian player to be red-carded on his test debut for planting a shoulder into the jaw of Sam Whitelock 12 minutes later.

All Blacks replacement lock Tupou Vaa'i grabbed a late try to give the visitors hope of snatching a last-gasp win but Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete laid two brilliant tackles in the dying seconds to turn the ball over and secure an epic victory. (Editing by Jason Neely)

