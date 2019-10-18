Wallabies want strong start but nothing won at halftime, says Hooper

By Nick Mulvenney

OITA, Japan, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia are keen to make a

good start against in England in the Rugby World Cup

quarter-finals, but only because it would give them a strong

foundation to finish off the game well, captain Michael Hooper

said on Friday.

A large part of the reason the Wallabies are facing the

English this weekend is that Wales raced away to a 23-8 halftime

lead in the crunch Tokyo match that effectively decided the

winners of Pool D.

Australia fought back to within one point in the second

half, but the Welsh held on to win 29-25 and now face France on

Sunday at the same Oita Stadium where the Wallabies take on

England on Saturday.

Hooper said the Australians had talked about "what starting

well actually looks like" and he had come to the conclusion that

it does not necessarily mean getting a torrent of points on the

board in the first half an hour.

"I've started to believe that starting well means preparing

well for the back end of the game, when it opens up a bit," he

said.

"Starting well means sticking to your principles early, not

getting flustered by things that are happening, not getting

flustered by the scoreboard because you don't win the game at

halftime.

"Yeah, we want to start to start well. What's that actually

look like? Looks like sticking to our processes and playing the

game we want to play with whatever comes at us in that period."

Hooper will link up with David Pocock against England duo

Tom Curry and Sam Underhill in an intriguing back row battle

featuring four openside flankers.

The Australia skipper said he had been confused by the

inconsistency of some of the refereeing around the ruck at the

World Cup, but thought it would be a hard-fought contest.

"It's going to be a good battle, a good battle. Every Friday

you get asked about the back-row combinations," he said. "The

ruck's a great part of the game, as always, it's going be a huge

part of a test match tomorrow."

Hooper dismissed as "an unknown" the idea that England,

whose final pool match against France was cancelled because of

Typhoon Hagibis, might have benefited from a couple of weeks off

since their last match.

However well their opponents had prepared, though, Hooper

said Australia would also be raring to go as they look to book a

place in the semi-finals for a third successive World Cup and

snap a six-match losing streak against England.

"I'm nervous, but that's good because it means you care," he

said. "I feel alive, I feel ready to go."



(Editing by Alex Richardson)

