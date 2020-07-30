Rugby

Wallabies wunderkind Petaia returns on bench for Reds

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
10 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, July 30 (Reuters) - Wallabies centre Jordan Petaia, who made his test debut as a teenager at the World Cup in Japan, has been named on the bench for the Queensland Reds' clash against the ACT Brumbies on Saturday after a long comeback from shoulder surgery.

The 20-year-old needed a left shoulder reconstruction after a training mishap in February at the start of the Super Rugby season, continuing a tough run of injury in the southern hemisphere competition.

Petaia missed all but two games of the 2019 Super Rugby season with a foot problem and also battled a hamstring injury, but he showed enough potential to get the nod as a surprise inclusion in Michael Cheika's World Cup squad.

Rugby

Exeter Chiefs keep logo, but retire mascot 'Big Chief'

7 HOURS AGO

He scored a try on debut against Uruguay as the youngest Australian to play at a World Cup and made his first test start at outside centre in the quarter-final loss to England.

Petaia's inclusion is timely for the Brad Thorn-coached Reds as they seek to dislodge the Brumbies from top spot in Super Rugby AU.

The second-placed Reds are four points behind the undefeated Brumbies in the domestic competition, which is running in place of the abandoned Super Rugby season.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Richard Pullin)

Rugby

Rugby league-Warriors players blocked from returning to NZ - club

16 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Dubai, Cape Town rounds of 2021 Sevens Series cancelled due to pandemic

16 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On