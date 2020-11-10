The fiery flanker became the first Wallabies player to get a red card on test debut after making contact with the head of the All Blacks veteran in the first half of the 24-22 win at Lang Park.

It was the second red card of the match, coming soon after All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi was ejected for a similar tackle on Wallabies winger Tom Wright.

Rugby
Departing defence coach Hayward no scapegoat for Wales' form, says Pivac
6 HOURS AGO

Tu'ungafasi also faces a ban and will appear before a judicial hearing at 0600 GMT on Tuesday.

The Tri-Nations continues with the All Blacks playing Argentina in Sydney on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Richard Pullin)

Rugby
All Blacks aim to go lower to avoid high tackle red cards
21 HOURS AGO
Rugby
Hayward leaves role as Wales defence coach before Autumn Nations Cup
21 HOURS AGO