Wasps raced out of the blocks to take the lead inside 10 minutes after a beautifully weighted chip from Dan Robson found centre Malakai Fekitoa, who finished from close range.

Jimmy Gopperth added a further two penalties to hand Wasps a 13-0 lead before the visitors got on the scoresheet, with Luke Morahan finishing off their first attack at the Ricoh Arena.

Another penalty and a try from the influential Jack Willis saw Wasps hold an 18-point advantage at halftime.

Harry Thacker pulled one try back for Bristol early in the second half before Robson, Zach Kibirige and Matteo Minozzi went over late to seal a comfortable victory for Wasps.

They will face the winners of Saturday's second semi-final between table-toppers Exeter Chiefs and fourth-placed Bath at Twickenham, with the final scheduled for Oct. 24. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

