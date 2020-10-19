Following an outbreak last week when four players and three staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Wasps carried out another round of testing over the weekend.

"Wasps can confirm that four more members of the playing department have tested positive," the club said in a statement https://www.wasps.co.uk/news/update-from-wasps-concerning-covid-19-testing. "Those concerned are now self-isolating, as are their close contacts.

"After consultation with the medical leads at Premiership Rugby, the RFU (Rugby Football Union) and Public Health England, the club will continue not to train at this stage."

A decision on whether Wasps can play in the Twickenham showpiece at the weekend will be made following the results of another round of testing scheduled for Tuesday.

Lee Blackett's side have made the final for the first time in three years but if they have to forfeit their spot, Bristol Bears would replace them as the next highest-ranked side.

Should Bristol replace Wasps it will be their first time in the Premiership final and would see the holders of Europe's two main trophies battle for the domestic crown.

Exeter beat Racing 92 on Saturday to win their first Champions Cup, while Bristol defeated Toulon to lift the Challenge Cup trophy the previous day. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

