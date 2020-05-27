Rugby

Western Force to play in Australian domestic competition

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

MELBOURNE, May 27 (Reuters) - Western Force will join Australia's Super Rugby sides in a domestic competition slated for July, the Perth-based team's billionaire owner Andrew Forrest said on Wednesday.

Mining magnate Forrest said he had accepted a Rugby Australia (RA) offer but stressed the arrangement was only for 2020 and he was not interested in any long-term investment with the governing body.

RA cut the Force from Super Rugby after the 2017 season, when the mainly southern hemisphere competition contracted to 15 teams after its 18-team format proved unpopular with fans and broadcasters.

Rugby

New Australia coach Rennie to end Warriors stint a month early

AN HOUR AGO

This year's Super Rugby campaign was suspended in March when travel curbs to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus made the competition untenable.

"I want what is best for rugby in Perth and in Australia and to ensure the game flourishes," Forrest said in a media release.

"My views on the mismanagement of the game under the previous Rugby Australia administration are well known and remain steadfast. Change is imperative at the top for rugby to thrive long term."

Forrest bought the Force after they were cut from Super Rugby and set up Global Rapid Rugby, an Asia-Pacific tournament with modified rules to speed up the game.

Force were champions in the inaugural tournament last year.

Forrest said he had a constructive conversation with incoming RA Chairman Hamish McLennan, who "acknowledged the anguish felt by Force fans and players in recent years".

"I am prepared to help out RA and new chair Hamish McLennan in a time of crisis, for the good of the sport," he said.

“Until I see evidence that reinvention is at the core of any strategic plan RA comes up with, it will be difficult to commit to a long-term investment."

The Force said they might have to relocate to Australia's eastern states to play in RA's domestic tournament due to strict border controls in its home Western Australia state. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Rugby

Doping-Rugby league player Xerri tests positive for steroids

A DAY AGO
Rugby

Rugby league-Australian Medical Association slams 'absurd' NRL crowd plan

YESTERDAY AT 01:50
Rugby
