Whitelock backs Tuipulotu to shine in Retallick's All Blacks absence

Retallick is likely to miss the pool stage of the tournament as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder sustained in the draw with South Africa on July 27, but Whitelock expects Tuipulotu to handle the pressure when he makes his World Cup debut.

"He's definitely taken a step to where he potentially can go as a player and that's very, very exciting for him individually but also for us a team," Whitelock told the All Blacks website https://www.allblacks.com/news/third-tournament-but-whitelock-feels-the-excitement.

Tuipulotu, one of four locks selected by coach Steve Hansen in the All Blacks squad, missed out on the World Cup in 2015 because of a hip issue that required surgery.

Starting in place of suspended lock Scott Barrett, he played arguably his best game for the national side when they defeated Australia 36-0 to retain the Bledisloe Cup last month.

"It's awesome to see growth in a player," said Whitelock, who will feature in his third World Cup.

"He's probably lost a little bit of weight too, which has meant he's a little bit more mobile but he's still keeping that great strength he does have," he added.

New Zealand are in Pool B and begin their title defence against South Africa on Saturday, with matches against Canada, Namibia and Italy to follow. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Darren Schuettler)