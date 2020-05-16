Rugby

Women players worry whether game will return as NZ Super Rugby gears up

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - While New Zealand's Super Rugby players are preparing to return to their teams on Monday before a domestic competition starts next month, the country's elite women players are concerned at a lack of clarity on whether they will play at all this season.

Most cross-border and domestic club rugby competitions have been suspended since March as countries implemented travel bans and imposed strict health protocols as they battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rugby

SA Rugby agrees R1.2-billion in cuts due to COVID-19

16 HOURS AGO

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said this week a new domestic competition involving its five Super Rugby teams would start on June 13 after the government loosened some of the country's lockdown restrictions and re-opened the economy.

Elite female players, however, have started to voice concerns about a lack of information from the governing body about whether their own domestic provincial competition or the women's national 15s and sevens teams will play this year.

"Communication hasn't filtered down a lot at the moment, and I think that's where that frustration is," Blacks Ferns sevens captain Sarah Hirini told Newstalk ZB on Saturday.

"We don't know about our World Series tournament, we don't know about the borders being opened up, we don't even know when we can come back to see the rest of our teammates, even in level 2, so that's probably the most challenging thing at the moment."

World Rugby postponed both of the men's and women's global sevens circuits in March, while on Friday the organisation postponed all test matches scheduled for July.

The women's world champion Black Ferns were due to play the United States on July 18 at Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin ahead of the All Blacks-Scotland clash.

The postponements will place further financial strain on NZR, which has already projected a multi-million dollar loss for 2020 due to the pandemic and cancelled this year's lower-tier provincial men's competitions to cut costs.

The top-tier men's and women's provincial competitions are still set to be held.

Several provincial women's players, however, have voiced concerns their competition could also be a victim of cost-cutting.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson acknowledged the players' frustration but said work was being done to ensure the women's provincial competition and internationals would be played this year.

"There are significant pressures around rugby as a whole and New Zealand Rugby at the moment in terms of finding the funding to do these things," Robinson told Newstalk ZB.

"It's simply a case of trying to find the resources." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by William Mallard)

Rugby

Gloucester coach Ackermann quits for Japan's NTT Docomo

20 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

21 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

SA Rugby agrees R1.2-billion in cuts due to COVID-19

16 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Gloucester coach Ackermann quits for Japan's NTT Docomo

20 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

21 HOURS AGO
Rugby

All July test matches postponed due to coronavirus -World Rugby

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Premier League

Man Utd players to donate 30 per cent of wages to NHS

03/04/2020 AT 13:33
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Tour de France

Bernal makes history with Tour triumph as Ewan wins on Champs-Elysees

28/07/2019 AT 19:20
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSA Rugby agrees R1.2-billion in cuts due to COVID-19
Next articleFive close ERC finishes