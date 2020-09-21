25, seven months after the tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday.

Both men's and women's competitions were suspended in March, with four matches in the men's event to be completed and six in the women's.

Rugby Wallabies centre Kuridrani leaves Brumbies for Force 7 HOURS AGO

Scotland will host France at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Oct. 25, while Ireland will take on Italy at Donnybrook's Energia Park.

The final round matches, involving all six teams, will be played on Nov. 1, while Italy's third round match against Scotland has been rescheduled for Dec. 6 in Parma.

"Despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we have been at all times absolutely determined to conclude this year's Six Nations women's championship," Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said in a statement.

"While we will remain vigilant in the current fast changing environment, we are nonetheless delighted to announce this schedule today."

In the men's tournament, Ireland and Italy will play their game in hand at the Aviva Stadium on Oct. 24 before the final round, which includes table-toppers England facing Italy, on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Rugby From bubble to bubble for Australia's Wallabies 8 HOURS AGO