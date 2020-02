Worcester lock Fatialofa moved to spinal injuries clinic

The 27-year-old New Zealander suffered a serious neck injury against Saracens on Jan. 4, less than a minute after coming onto the field in the second half.

"Although Michael is making good progress his injuries leave him facing damaged function, feeling and control over his body and a long period of rehabilitation and recovery," Worcester said on their website (www.warriors.co.uk)

"A fundraising campaign has been set up by the Rugby Players’ Association’s Restart charity and fully supported by Warriors which will provide for Michael’s immediate needs and future costs and unforeseen expenses."

The club said discussions about major fundraising events were continuing. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)