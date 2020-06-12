Rugby

World champion Reinach joins Montpellier

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 12 (Reuters) - South African World Cup winner Cobus Reinach has joined Montpellier on a three-year deal, the Top 14 club said on Friday.

The 30-year-old scrumhalf, who has won 14 caps for the Springboks, spent the last three seasons with the Northampton Saints.

"Cobus is a world champion, with outstanding athletic qualities," said Montpellier coach Xavier Garbajosa.

Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

3 HOURS AGO

"He is very skilled, both in kicking and passing."

Montpellier finished the Top 14 season in eighth place after the National League ended it early amid the COVID-19 crisis after 17 games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Rugby

MacDonald settles Blues' Barrett conundrum - for the time being

6 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Australia borrows from league laws to liven up Super Rugby AU

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

3 HOURS AGO
Rugby

MacDonald settles Blues' Barrett conundrum - for the time being

6 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Australia borrows from league laws to liven up Super Rugby AU

8 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Savea return to add spice to Hurricanes' showdown with Barrett

8 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleSuper Rugby Fixtures
Next articleRevealed: Monteiro, Tassi unite for Esports WTCR in ALL-INKL.DE Honda Civics