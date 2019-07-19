World Cup-Match officials for pool games
July 19 (Reuters) - Following are the match officials for the 2019 Rugby World Cup pool matches in Japan (country they represent in brackets):
Sept. 20
Japan v Russia (Tokyo Stadium)
Referee Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant 1 Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistant 2 Matthew Carley (England)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
Sept. 21
Australia v Fiji (Sapporo Dome)
Referee Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant 1 Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant 2 Andrew Brace (Ireland)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
France v Argentina (Tokyo Stadium)
Referee Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant 1 Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant 2 Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
TMO Marius Jonker (South Africa)
New Zealand v South Africa (International Stadium, Yokohama)
Referee Jerome Garces (France)
Assistant 1 Romain Poite (France)
Assistant 2 Karl Dickson (England)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
Spet. 22
Italy v Namibia (Hanazono Rugby Stadium)
Referee Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistant 1 Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant 2 Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
TMO Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Ireland v Scotland (International Stadium, Yokohama)
Referee Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant 1 Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant 2 Alexandre Ruiz (France)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
England v Tonga (Sapporo Dome)
Referee Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Assistant 1 Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant 2 Shuhei Kubo (Japan)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
Spet. 23
Wales v Georgia (City of Toyota Stadium)
Referee Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant 1 Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant 2 Matthew Carley (England)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
Sept. 24
Russia v Samoa (Kumagaya Rugby Stadium)
Referee Romain Poite (France)
Assistant 1 Jerome Garces (France)
Assistant 2 Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
Sept. 25
Fiji v Uruguay (Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium)
Referee Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant 1 Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant 2 Andrew Brace (Ireland)
TMO Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Spet. 26
Italy v Canada (Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium)
Referee Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant 1 Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant 2 Karl Dickson (England)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
England v USA (Kobe Misaki Stadium)
Referee Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistant 1 Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Assistant 2 Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
Sept. 28
Argentina v Tonga (Hanazono Rugby Stadium)
Referee Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant 1 Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant 2 Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
Japan v Ireland (Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa)
Referee Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant 1 Jerome Garces (France)
Assistant 2 Matthew Carley (England)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
South Africa v Namibia (City of Toyota Stadium)
Referee Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant 1 Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistant 2 Andrew Brace (Ireland)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
Sept. 29
Georgia v Uruguay (Kumagaya Rugby Stadium)
Referee Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant 1 Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Assistant 2 Alexandre Ruiz (France)
TMO Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Australia v Wales (Tokyo Stadium)
Referee Romain Poite (France)
Assistant 1 Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant 2 Karl Dickson (England)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
Sept. 30
Scotland v Samoa (Kobe Misaki Stadium)
Referee Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant 1 Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant 2 Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
Oct. 2
France v USA (Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium)
Referee Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant 1 Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant 2 Shuhei Kubo (Japan)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
New Zealand v Canada (Oita Stadium)
Referee Romain Poite (France)
Assistant 1 Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant 2 Alexandre Ruiz (France)
TMO Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Oct. 3
Georgia v Fiji (Hanazono Rugby Stadium)
Referee Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Assistant 1 Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant 2 Matthew Carley (England)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
Ireland v Russia (Kobe Misaki Stadium)
Referee Jerome Garces (France)
Assistant 1 Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant 2 Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
Oct. 4
South Africa v Italy (Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa)
Referee Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant 1 Romain Poite (France)
Assistant 2 Alexandre Ruiz (France)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
Oct. 5
Australia v Uruguay (Oita Stadium)
Referee Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant 1 Jerome Garces (France)
Assistant 2 Karl Dickson (England)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
England v Argentina (Tokyo Stadium)
Referee Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant 1 Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant 2 Andrew Brace (Ireland)
TMO Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Japan v Samoa (City of Toyota Stadium)
Referee Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant 1 Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant 2 Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
Oct. 6
New Zealand v Namibia (Tokyo Stadium)
Referee Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant 1 Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant 2 Shuhei Kubo (Japan)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
France v Tonga (Kumamoto Stadium)
Referee Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistant 1 Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Assistant 2 Matthew Carley (England)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
Oct. 8
South Africa v Canada (Kobe Misaki Stadium)
Referee Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant 1 Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant 2 Andrew Brace (Ireland)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
Oct. 9
Argentina v USA (Kumagaya Rugby Stadium)
Referee Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Assistant 1 Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant 2 Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
Scotland v Russia (Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa)
Referee Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant 1 Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant 2 Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
TMO Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Wales v Fiji (Oita Stadium)
Referee Jerome Garces (France)
Assistant 1 Romain Poite (France)
Assistant 2 Karl Dickson (England)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
Oct. 11
Australia v Georgia (Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa)
Referee Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant 1 Jerome Garces (France)
Assistant 2 Shuhei Kubo (Japan)
TMO Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Oct. 12
New Zealand v Italy (City of Toyota Stadium)
Referee Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant 1 Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant 2 Alexandre Ruiz (France)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
England v France (International Stadium, Yokohama)
Referee Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant 1 Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant 2 Andrew Brace (Ireland)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
Ireland v Samoa (Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium)
Referee Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistant 1 Romain Poite (France)
Assistant 2 Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
Oct. 13
Namibia v Canada (Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium)
Referee Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Assistant 1 Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant 2 Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
TMO Marius Jonker (South Africa)
USA v Tonga (Hanazono Rugby Stadium)
Referee Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant 1 Jerome Garces (France)
Assistant 2 Shuhei Kubo (Japan)
TMO Graham Hughes (England)
Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto Stadium)
Referee Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant 1 Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant 2 Karl Dickson (England)
TMO Rowan Kitt (England)
Japan v Scotland (International Stadium, Yokohama)
Referee Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant 1 Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant 2 Matthew Carley (England)
TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand) (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, Editing by Mitch Phillips)