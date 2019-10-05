Forwards Adam Coleman and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto both served 10 minutes in the sin-bin in a forgettable first half for the twice world champions but the win they needed to move to the top of the pool never looked in doubt.

Teenager Jordan Petaia scored a try on his test debut, centre Tevita Kuridrani and winger Dane Haylett-Petty both crossed twice with prop James Slipper and scrumhalf Will Genia also grabbing five-pointers.

Uruguay, who upset Fiji earlier in the tournament, scored a late consolation try through number eight Manuel Diana and will take heart from not conceding as many points as they did in the 2015 World Cup, when they lost 65-3 to the Wallabies.



