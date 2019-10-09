LIVE

Argentina - United States

World Cup - 9 October 2019

World Cup – Follow the Rugby match between Argentina and United States live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:45 on 9 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Argentina and United States? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Argentina vs United States. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

