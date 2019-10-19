Australia had the first points on the board as Christian Lealiifano's penalty put them 3-0 up early in the first half.

Minutes later England hit back with a try from Jonny May who squeezed in on the left corner, before Owen Farrell converted. Almost instantly England had another from May, making it 14-3.

Lealiifano scored another penalty to keep Australia within touching distance, and another penalty for both sides left the scores at 17-9 at half time.

An early try for Australia in the second half from Marika Koroibete left England just a point ahead before a converted try of their own, scored by Kyle Sinckler, gave them some breathing space.

With 15 minutes remaining, another Farrell penalty - he did not miss all game - put the scores at 30-16.

Yet another three points from Farrell, and a triumphant late try from Anthony Watson, crowned a 40-16 victory to put Enland into the semi-finals.

