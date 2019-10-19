It was England's first real test of the tournament after their game against France was called off due to the dangers posed of playing through a typhoon.

The Australian side put England out at the 2015 World Cup, but they havd since enjoyed a seven-win streak over the Wallabies, and made it eight on Saturday.

Farrell was magnanimous in vitory, praising his oppponents.

"I thought Australia made that a brilliant game. They attacked throughout but our boys did well in defence and managed to get some field position off the back of it," he said.

He then went on to explain that his side new how to exploit territorial advantages, and that they would be able to cope under pressure, too.

England's centre Manu Tuilagi is tackled by Australia's fly-half Christian Lealiifano and Australia's centre Samu Kerevi during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Australia at the Oita Stadium in Oita on October 19, 201Getty Images

Farrell said: "We know when we have field position we can be pretty dangerous. We did what was needed. We had the lead and Australia were throwing everything at us again. We wanted to play the game at our pace and we did that in the second half."

Twice world champions Australia were losing finalists in 2015 and while their early departure will probably mark the end of Michael Cheika's five-year reign as coach, he will be pleased they went down attacking with ball in hand.

"We played an attacking style of rugby which I think really threatened the English today," said skipper Michael Hooper."Congratulations to England for a good win. We are really upset, we emptied into this and didn’t get it. We are gutted."

