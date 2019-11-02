It is the Springboks' third World Cup, following triumphs in 1995 and 2007.

England - winners in 2003 - were hit with an early injury problem when prop Kyle Sinckler was taken off with a suspected concussion in the opening minutes.

The Springboks dominated, kicking their way into the lead with 22 points coming courtesy of Handre Pollard, and although the boot of Owen Farrell kept England in touch, it was not enough.

South Africa's Damian de Allende in action with England's Owen Farrell, George Ford and Ben YoungsReuters

The victory was essentially secured when Makazole Mapimpi crossed the line - the first try South Africa had scored in their three World Cup finals.

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi celebrates scoringReuters

Cheslin Kolbe became the second try-scorer seven minutes from time to compound England's misery and frustration.

Eddie Jones - in charge of Australia when England lifted the trophy in 2003 - becomes the first coach to lose two finals, while the Springboks became the first team to lose a pool match at a World Cup and go on to win it, having lost to the All Blacks in their tournament opener at the same Yokohama International Stadium.

