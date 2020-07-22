Rugby

World Rugby proposes temporary international calendar

ByReuters
31 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

July 22 (Reuters) - World Rugby has recommended a revised international calendar following the disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sport's ruling body said on Wednesday

A temporary international window between Oct. 24 and Dec. 5 has been proposed.

The Six Nations Championship can resume at the end of October and a new set of international matches involving the northern hemisphere teams can be played in Europe from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5.

With uncertainties surrounding international travel in the southern hemisphere, the committee has proposed this year's Rugby Championship is hosted in one country over a six-week period between Nov. 7-Dec. 12.

The recommendations to temporarily change the international window will be tabled at a virtual World Rugby Council meeting on July 30. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

