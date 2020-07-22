World Rugby proposes temporary international calendar

July 22 (Reuters) - World Rugby has recommended a revised international calendar following the disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sport's ruling body said on Wednesday

A temporary international window between Oct. 24 and Dec. 5 has been proposed.

The Six Nations Championship can resume at the end of October and a new set of international matches involving the northern hemisphere teams can be played in Europe from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5.

Rugby Two players positive in latest Premiership Rugby Covid-19 tests AN HOUR AGO

With uncertainties surrounding international travel in the southern hemisphere, the committee has proposed this year's Rugby Championship is hosted in one country over a six-week period between Nov. 7-Dec. 12.

The recommendations to temporarily change the international window will be tabled at a virtual World Rugby Council meeting on July 30. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Rugby Cowan keen to return to playing with Force 9 HOURS AGO