WRAPUP 1-Rugby-England storm All Blacks citadel to reach World Cup final

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - All Blacks? This Rugby World Cup

semi-final was all white.

In Yokahama on Saturday, it took just over a minute for

England to breach New Zealand's rugby citadel. By the end of 80

minutes they had well and truly sacked it.

Eddie Jones’s England players played with breathtaking power

and precision to win 19-7, a result that not only puts them

within touching distance of a second World Cup crown, but

arguably re-calibrates world rugby's pecking order.

"New Zealand are the gods of rugby so we had to take it to

them and put them on the back foot as much as we could," smiled

Jones.

New Zealand were battered in possession, taunted by

England's superb handling, and kicked to shreds by George Ford.

How they must have wished for the boot of Dan Carter or the

Richie McCaw-ness of Richie McCaw.

Instead, almost 69,000 rugby fans witnessed that most rare

of sporting apparitions: an outfought, outplayed and flustered

New Zealand team.

"We were beaten by the better team," All Blacks coach Steve

Hansen said. "Take it on the chin. Hard to stomach but this is

what happens in sport sometimes. Sometimes sport isn't fair but

tonight it was."



DEMOLITION OF AN ICON

With more English territory, possession and set pieces won,

the statistics of this clash tell their own tale, but this was

about much more than figures and scores and percentages; this

was the surgical, forensic demolition of a sporting icon.

Long the byword for rugby invincibility, the All Blacks had

been unbeaten in 19 World Cup matches going back to 2007 - 18

wins and a technical draw after their clash with Italy here was

cancelled due to a typhoon.

England's record against the three-times World Cup winners

had offered no real comfort -- seven wins from 41 games, none at

the World Cup and only one victory, in 2012, in their last 16

clashes.

Yet for all the pyrotechnics and theatrics with which

organisers heralded this semi-final -- thunderous Japanese

drumming and flame cannons shooting fire into the darkening

skies before kick-off – little could prepare spectators for what

would unfold.

All day this had felt special. There is something about this

England squad.

And when they metaphorically embraced the famous haka with a

v-shape formation of their own before kick-off, rejecting

absolutely the intimidation many nations feel at the sight of

the traditional Maori ceremonial challenge, all bets were off.

"We knew we had to be in a radius," skipper Owen Farrell

said. "We wanted to not stand there and have them come at us. We

wanted to have a respectful distance but we didn't want to be

just a flat line and have them come at us."

Other teams have confronted the haka in novel ways before,

but most of them have gone on to lose.



HAKA CONFRONTED

Not this England side, though, and with less than 100

seconds on the clock, a magnificent flurry of passing ended in

centre Manu Tuilagi punching through the All Blacks' defence

from close range for a try.

Dominant England wasted a handful of chances, but added to

their score just before the break through a George Ford penalty.

That half must have made for uncomfortable viewing for the

whole of New Zealand as their All Blacks went in trailing 10-0,

although some might have felt relief that the deficit was so

small.

Their reputation as one of the greatest teams in any sport

has been hard won, however, and it was perhaps inevitable

England would be made to pay for some wasted chances.

Sure enough, just before the hour flanker Ardie Savea nipped

in to touch down when England's otherwise impressive lineout was

caught dozing, and Richie Mo'unga converted. So much for all the

play and all the pressure.

Enter that man Ford. Taking over the kicking from a limping

Farrell, he ended up slotting four penalties for 12 points while

New Zealand failed to add to their tally, and England eased to

the finish line.

This New Zealand performance was ultimately characterised by

poor discipline, moments of anger and some hot-headed decisions.

Understandable, perhaps. The All Blacks are not used to losing.

But there was nothing even their inventive play could do to

prevent being smothered by England's white blanket.

For the All Blacks it will be time for reflection and

rebuilding, while England reach their fourth World Cup final and

first since 2007.

They will meet either Wales or South Africa in the Nov. 2

showpiece, seeking their second victory after 2003 when they

became the first, and to date only, northern hemisphere country

to claim rugby's biggest prize.



