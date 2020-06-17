Rugby

WRU seeks loan to recover from coronavirus crisis

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
36 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

June 17 (Reuters) - The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is working on securing a loan that will help keep the professional game alive in Wales as it recovers from the financial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Last week, WRU chairman Gareth Davies said the effect of coronavirus has been "catastrophic", with the governing body projecting a loss of 50 million pounds ($62.72 million) in revenue if there is no more international rugby played this year.

To combat these uncertain circumstances, the WRU is exploring options for a fresh round of borrowing, much of which will be passed on to its four professional regions - Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

Rugby

Sale Sharks players, staff take permanent pay cuts

9 HOURS AGO

"Given the financial shock of this pandemic the only solution is to increase our borrowing," WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips said https://wales-admin.soticcloud.net/2020/06/we-can-see-the-other-side-says-ceo-in-latest-status-update. "We are in discussions with a range of institutions to assess our options.

"Much of the loan will be onward lent, to Welsh rugby’s four professional regions.

"The professional game will bear the responsibility for servicing the loan, but will also benefit from any bounce back of any financial revenue over performance in future years."

Phillips confirmed the funding of the community game in Wales is ringfenced, while options to restart the Welsh Premiership are being explored.

The professional players in Wales took a temporary 25% pay cut early in the lockdown after the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) reached an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA).

Philips said those terms are now being re-evaluated.

"There is a requirement for continued dialogue over the next few weeks to explore options and land on a way forward that works for all parties," he added. "I'm sure we can achieve this together." ($1 = 0.7973 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Rugby

English players' union says new contract situation a 'circus'

12 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Sport - On this day: Born June 18, 1971: Nigel Owens, Welsh rugby union referee

13 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Sale Sharks players, staff take permanent pay cuts

9 HOURS AGO
Rugby

English players' union says new contract situation a 'circus'

12 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Sport - On this day: Born June 18, 1971: Nigel Owens, Welsh rugby union referee

13 HOURS AGO
Rugby

REFILE-Rugby-Fisher sees grounds for optimism in Australian game

15 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Premier League

Liverpool to appeal length of Mane ban

11/09/2017 AT 16:57
Formula 1

Williams trying major car changes at test

01/08/2017 AT 09:24
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Premier League

Manchester United 2017-18 fixtures: Red Devils open at home to West Ham

14/06/2017 AT 07:20
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
Football

The Warm-Up: Injuries, indifference and the international break

27/03/2017 AT 05:47
View more

What's On

Previous articleSale Sharks players, staff take permanent pay cuts
Next articleSoccer-UEFA decisions taken on European club competitions