Youngest Barrett re-signs with New Zealand to 2022

The youngest of the three All Blacks brothers, 10-test Jordie will remain at the Wellington Hurricanes next season but his contract allows him the option of switching Super Rugby teams after 2020, New Zealand Rugby said in a media release.

"Staying in New Zealand rugby is really important to me," the 22-year-old said.

"I'm enjoying playing alongside my mates, and I've got further aspirations and goals I want to reach while I'm playing in New Zealand."

All Blacks flyhalf and twice World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett re-signed with NZR earlier this month but was lured away from the Hurricanes on a bumper four-year deal.

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett, the middle sibling, extended his NZR and Canterbury Crusaders contract in March until 2020.

All three brothers are expected to be picked in Hansen's squad for the World Cup, although Scott Barrett is currently sidelined with a broken thumb.

Hansen congratulated Jordie Barrett as "an outstanding, talented young player who has soaked up everything he can in the All Blacks environment."

"He has a big future in the game and we look forward to seeing his career grow over the next few years," he said.

