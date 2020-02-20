Zanni returns in only change for winless Italy

Italy, who have lost their first two matches, will be hoping to end a 24-game winless run in the competition stretching back four years. Their last win was against Scotland and is their solitary success in 32 games spanning 6 1/2 tournaments.

Zanni, who pulled out of the France match shortly before kickoff due to injury, will win his 119th cap, drawing level with former prop Martin Castrogiovanni in second on the all-time list for Italy, behind Sergio Parisse (142).

Dean Budd, who replaced Zanni, will be a replacement against Scotland.

Italy, who will be playing at home for the first time in this tournament, lost 35-22 to France, although that was an improvement on their 42-0 defeat to Wales in their opening match. Scotland have also lost their first two games.

"We have shown an improvement against France. We want to give a good performance in front of our fans at the Olympic Stadium, showing everyone our game and our true potential," Italy coach Franco Smith said.

Team: 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Mattia Bellini, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Matteo Minozzi, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Callum Braley, 8-Abraham Steyn, 7-Sebastian Negri, 6-Jake Polledri, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 4-Alessandro Zanni, 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements: 16-Federico Zani, 17-Danilo Fischetti, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Marco Lazzaroni, 20-Dean Budd, 21-Giovanni Licata, 22-Guglielmo Palazzani, 23-Giulio Bisegni (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)