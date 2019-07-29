Aldridge claims silver in Kitefoil Gold Cup opener

Aldridge finished 37th overall in the 80-strong mixed fleet at Hang Loose Beach in Gizzeria, Italy but was the second best female, only kept off the top spot by reigning world champion Daniela Moroz.

The 22-year-old from Dorset, who only started competing on the kitefoiling circuit this year, posted an impressive ninth at the 2019 World Championships in May before securing her personal best result during act one of the four-date Kitefoil Gold Cup.

"Hang Loose Beach is an epic place to kite, and the conditions were dreamy," Aldridge said.

"It was pretty crazy on a start line with 80 other competitors but it was really exciting seeing my improvements from the worlds and to hold up second place after a few dodgy races.

"Racing with the boys is a really good target for us to strive for and I'm really excited for the future."

Connor Bainbridge was the top British male rider, narrowly missing out on bronze by four points to finish fifth overall.

"It was an extremely tough week in an insane fleet of fast riders," said Bainbridge, who scored a bronze at the World Championships.

"I managed to finish fifth overall after a very close battle for third. I've got lots to think about and lots to work on."

Elsewhere, 14-year-old Brit Mattia Maini showed incredible promise by picking up bronze in the under-16 category.

