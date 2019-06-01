Brits out to make a splash at Olympic test event

A compliment of 17 athletes across different classes have been named in the squad for the regatta in Enoshima, which runs on August 15-22 and is effectively a dress rehearsal for the next Olympic Games.

With strong sailing pedigree from British teams in the past, Olympic performance manager Robinson is hoping his team can demonstrate the ability to emulate the likes of Sir Ben Ainslie next Summer.

He said: "We are blessed with strength and depth in many classes. All the chosen athletes have demonstrated medal-winning potential so far this year.

"I'm delighted with the progress of the team and am looking forward to watching them perform in the Olympic waters.”

Topping Britain’s star-studded line-up are Rio 2016 gold medallists Giles Scott (Finn) and Hannah Mills (470), with Scott fresh from being crowned European Champion for the third time.

Selection for the test event, made by the Royal Yachting Association’s Olympic Selection Committee, is a key step in the RYA’s ongoing process to nominate athletes to go to Tokyo 2020 as part of Team GB.

British sailing squad:

Finn: Giles Scott 470 women: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 470 men: Luke Patience and Chris Grube RS:X men: Tom Squires RS:X women: Emma Wilson 49er: Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell 49erFX: Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey Nacra 17: John Gimson and Anna Burnet/Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface Laser: Elliot Hanson Laser Radial: Ali Young

Sportsbeat 2019