Brits plunder three medals in Germany

The 22-year-old from Dorset had it all to do after the first of the ten-race series, finishing in the bottom half of the 60-boat laser fleet.

But three subsequent podium finishes meant he started the final race with a ten-point lead over closest rival Wilhelm Kark of Sweden, and sealed victory by crossing the line in fourth.

"I'm feeling pretty chuffed. I sailed a consistent series especially on the final day of fleet racing in light, shifty conditions," said Cookson.

"I had a tough start to the week with a 36th in race one but sailed very steadily for the rest of the series allowing me to gain a ten-point buffer going into the medal race.

"It feels great winning overall - it means a lot as the last two years I have suffered food poisoning and catastrophic boat breakages which meant I couldn't finish the events.

"I've never liked sailing in Kiel but clearly finally it's all come together for a fantastic way to finish the summer season."

Dan Whiteley finished seven points behind Kark to take bronze, and ten points ahead of fourth-placed team mate Joe Mullan.

"I'm happy to come away with third place," added Whiteley.

"Going into the medal race I was a fair few points off second but the three boats behind were all close, so this was the best outcome I could have hoped for."

Meanwhile, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, who last month claimed the silver medal at the 49er European Championships in Weymouth and Portland, bounced back to claim bronze after jumping ten places up the leaderboard in the final two days. Sportsbeat 2019