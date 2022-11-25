The hidden journey of the most successful Olympic sailing team

Located on the tiny island of Portland, England, lies the most successful Olympic sailing team in the world.

Chasing Tokyo poetically unravels a mindset rarely seen in sport by gaining unprecedented access to Olympic sailing athletes as they walk the tightrope of Covid-19

The rollercoaster journey of Britain’s Olympic sailors to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been laid bare in new behind-the-scenes film Chasing Tokyo, available to stream now on discovery+.

The 90-minute feature documentary from the Olympic Channel lifts the lid on the highs and lows Team GB sailors faced from the moment Covid derailed their plans to the aftermath of the most uncertain Olympics in history.

Shot over two years, the intimate documentary charts the British Sailing Team’s physical and mental preparations as they get ready to compete, set against the extraordinary backdrop of uncertainty caused by the global Covid pandemic.

From the moment the original Games were derailed to desperately trying to get abroad to keep up with their rivals, from travelling to Tokyo to behind the scenes at the Team GB sailing base, athletes bear their hearts and souls to tell the true story of what it takes to make it as an Olympic athlete.

Chasing Tokyo tells the compelling story of Eilidh McIntyre, an Olympic debutant chasing her first gold medal – and aiming to continue her father Mike’s family legacy with the Games.

McIntyre’s journey is one of unfettered determination, drive and belief as she attempts to live up to the pressure of racing with Hannah Mills, herself attempting to become the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time.

Chasing Tokyo also follows London 2012 silver medallists Luke Patience and Stuart Bithell as they seek success again almost ten years on with their new sailing partners Chris Grube and Dylan Fletcher.

Olympic first-timers Tom Squires and Emma Wilson reveal their experiences in the RS:X windsurfing class, battling to stay at the top of their game when all but the Tokyo 2020 athletes have moved onto new foiling equipment.

The ultimate goal of Chasing Tokyo is to lift the lid on being an Olympic athlete, and inspire a new generation of talented sailors to continue Britain’s legacy as the most successful Olympic sailing nation of all time.

Chasing Tokyo was produced exclusively for the Olympic Channel by Orillo Films, a highly regarded production company known in sailing for producing content for Volvo Ocean Race, SailGP and America’s Cup teams.

Chasing Tokyo is now available to stream on discovery+

