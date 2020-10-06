World champions John Gimson and Anna Burnet say missing the Nacra 17 European Championship podium by a point will fire them up for the run-in to Tokyo 2020.

The British duo carved through the field from nowhere to place second in the final race but they were left stranded on 63 points overall, a point behind Italy's Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari

Sailing Sailing-Final America's Cup preparations begin as yachts arrive in NZ 04/10/2020 AT 00:25

Placed second heading into the final day, Gimson and Burnet were frustrated to miss the medals at an event in which they won silver in 2019.

"It was a shame to miss the podium by one point with the top four boats only separated by a few points," said Gimson, 37.

"At this stage, going into the winter training period, it's great motivation to push harder.

"There's a lot of analysis to do in the next few days but we already feel we have good clarity on our goals for the winter training and this Europeans has cemented that.”

Six points separated the top six crews going into the final day and top Italian pair Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, winners of the 2019 Tokyo Test Event, ended on top step.

Gimson and Burnet finished second behind Tita and Banti at last month's Kiel Week.

The Brits responded to a day one setback in the shape of a forked twig on one of their rudders in the third race that left them ninth.

Scoring well on the light winds day of racing was perhaps the biggest positive for the pair.

"Light, wacky wind is the condition we find hardest as a team, so we were keen to test ourselves at this Europeans," said Gimson.

"Since March we’ve put a lot of focus on improving our speed in light winds so it was extremely positive to win that day."

Sportsbeat 2020

Sailing Gimson and Burnet make advances at Nacra 17 Europeans 01/10/2020 AT 18:00