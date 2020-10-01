John Gimson and Anna Burnet lie well-placed in second heading into the business end of the Nacra 17 European Championships at Austria's Lake Attersee.

The British pair scooped two second-place finishes after a disappointing start to their competition to sit eleven points behind Argentina's Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza, who have claimed two firsts, a second and a third.

Gimson and Burnet could only muster seventh, tenth and 12th-placed finishes in their opening three races but responded in style in the Austrian water, delivering a series of consistent performances to keep their hopes alive.

Italian duo Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti sit third while in the 49erFX competition, it's the formidable German pair of Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke who stand tall at the summit.

Lutz and Beucke have picked up four race wins and a second to build an imposing advantage at the top of the table, leading Norway's Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen and Sweden's Julia Gross and Hanna Klinga in second and third.

British duo Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton have claimed third and fifth-place finishes to lie 15th in the current standings, 30 points behind the runaway leaders.

And Croatian pair Sime and Mihovil Fantela currently lead the 49er competition after claiming three race wins and two third places in their opening six outings on the water.

Dutch duo Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt are second while Italians Uberto Crivelli Visconti and Leonardo Chiste occupy the final spot on the podium.

Three days remain of the European Championships - in all three disciplines - as Gimson, Burnet, Brickwood and Orton seek to make further advances up the standings in Austria.

