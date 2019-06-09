Great Britain swoop triple silver at World Cup Series in Marseille

Mills, 31, the reigning Olympic champion, and crew McIntyre, 25, were narrowly pipped to the top spot by French rivals Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz even though they had led the women's 470 fleet for the entirety of the week-long regatta in Marseille.

They headed into Sunday's final medal showdown one point clear of the French duo but with light winds made conditions difficult and the Brits were unable to beat their rivals to gold.

Mills and McIntyre have enjoyed an impressive run of success on the Mediterranean waters and despite not adding to their 2017 and 2018 World Cup Series golds in the 470 class, the duo were delighted to take the series down to the wire.

"We were really excited for this medal race – it's not often you get a full-on match race with another boat, so we were desperate to get the race in and the practice," said Mills.

"We made a few mistakes around the start but then from that moment on, we raced hard and took the fight to the French girls.

"They sailed a great race and even though, at the final mark, we couldn’t quite do enough to get past them, it really did come down to the wire and we are proud of that."

Mills and McIntyre's success follows on from two British silver medals won on Saturday by windsurfer Saskia Sills and Nacra 17 pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

For Sills, who was impressive throughout the week-long regatta held at the Paris 2024 sailing venue, the silver was her first-ever senior medal.

"It still hasn’t quite sunk in," said the 22-year-old.

"I’m so happy. This whole year, I've been looking up at the results sheets at all the girls at the top, wishing I could be as good as them for just one race. To get a silver medal when they're all in the fleet feels amazing."

Sills' compatriots – Beijing 2008 bronze-medallist Bryony Shaw and 2019 European silver-medallist Emma Wilson – finished the regatta in seventh and ninth respectively.

"Bryony and Emma are such incredible athletes and I've felt for a long time that I'm incredibly privileged to be able to train with them, but now it's like I’ve earned my place alongside them," she added.

"When all three of us finish in the top ten, we know we’re in a good place."

And to round off the weekend, the Nacra 17 mixed class team of Gimson and Burnet followed up their European silver in May with the same result in Marseille.

Sportsbeat 2019