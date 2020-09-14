Elliot Hanson says he relished going toe-to-toe with training partner Michael Beckett after the British pair scooped ILCA7 silver and bronze at the Kiel Week sailing regatta.

Hanson beat Beckett to the second spot on the podium as the return to international racing continued, scuppering the 25-year-old's hopes of glory with a 'fast but rusty' performance.

Beckett was in contention for gold until the final day but was forced to settle for bronze in the German water, while Hanson, 26, followed up his fifth-place finish at last year's World Championships with an impressive silver.

The British pair have been training together and Hanson, who finished behind home favourite Philipp Buhl in Kiel, was thrilled to be back 'exchanging blows' with his compatriot.

"It's always nice to medal especially exchanging blows with Micky [Beckett] who I've been training hard with this summer," said Hanson.

"From my personal point of view, I felt fast but rusty in a bigger fleet with more depth to colour in those mistakes.

"Any opportunity to race I'll take with an uncertain program evolving each week - it's a big relief to be back international racing and see how things are."

Beckett added: "The event was tough, and I kind of ran out of steam on the last day so slipped from first to third overall, but for my first event back, I'm definitely happy with it.

"It's so, so good to be back racing. It's been over half a year, result aside it's just so good to be back on an international racecourse."

Fellow British stars Sam Whaley and Dan Whiteley finished 12th and 23rd in the ILCA7 event - formerly known as Laser Standard - but there were further medals for Britain as John Gimson and Anna Burnet claimed silver in the Nacra 17.

The reigning world champions have been training together in mainland Europe and were returning to the water for the first time since that global crown, finishing second behind Italian duo Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti.

The result marked a successful comeback after seven months away and Burnet, 27, reckons the event going ahead has crystallised their ambitions for the future.

"There are a lot of positives from the week for us and it's nice to have more clarity on what we need to improve going forwards," said Scotland's Burnet.

"We really enjoyed being back on the racecourse and it's great to finish on the podium.

"The organisers of Kiel Week did a fantastic job to host such a big regatta safely and we are really hopeful that this can set the precedent for future competitions."

And there were bronze medals for Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey in the 49erFX, who were also returning to action for the first time since the World Championships in Australia.

Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke took the overall crown but Dobson and Tidey delivered an accomplished showing against the German pair, while the USA's Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea finished second.

The British duo made a late decision to be at Kiel but have no regrets after scooping some well-deserved silverware.

"It was a last-minute decision to make the dash to race at Kiel but it was a really good opportunity to check in with some of the top international fleet after three months of sailing at home in the UK," said Tidey.

Dobson added: "After a long time away from the fleet we came into the regatta with no expectations, but with perhaps a bit of apprehension as to whether the rest of the fleet might have made a leap during lockdown.

"We are pleased with third and that our key racing skills were still solid but we know we left a lot of points on the racecourse, so it provides a great line in the sand as to where we are and where our focus should be over the coming months."

