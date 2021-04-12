Reigning Olympic champion Giles Scott turns his attentions back to the Olympic circuit as Tokyo preparations continue at the Finn European Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The 33-year-old Brit returns fresh from America's Cup duty, where he finished third with Sir Ben Ainslie's INEOS Team UK outfit in New Zealand.

But, on his return to Finn action for the first time in six months, Scott is now fully focused on tuning up for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Sailing Team New Zealand wrap up America's Cup 17/03/2021 AT 08:47

"It's been good getting back in the Finn after such a long break," said Scott.

"I've done a couple of weeks training now with great training partners â€“ Henry Wetherell and Ben Cornish â€“ and it's been brilliant."

The event in Portugal will see a fleet of around 50 sailors from 28 nations take part in ten races over five days.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic mean that the regatta will be the first time the fleet has come together since September for the 2020 European Championships in Poland.

Joining Scott in the three-boat British contingent will be 2017 under-23 European champion Henry Wetherell, and INEOS Team UK's Ben Cornish.

While also among the field is defending champion Zsombor Berecz of Hungary and Spain's 2020 under-23 European champion Joan Cardona.

Indeed the competition will feature 13 of the 17 sailors so far selected for Tokyo, and Scott is keen to get a sense of where his performance levels currently are in the pecking order.

"The Euros will be the first line in the sand with how my form is going into the final months before the Games so it's a big week or so ahead," Scott added.

"For now, we've been focusing on trying to shake off all the rust and get myself back into a good place to race well. As well as my own performance it will be interesting to see how the form of my Olympic competitors is."

Sportsbeat 2021

Sailing All eyes on Paris for British sailing stars Masterman and Fellows 09/03/2021 AT 11:39