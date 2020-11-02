Li, who defeated incumbent Kim Andersen of Denmark by eight votes, will hold the office until 2024.

The 58-year-old has held various positions in the Chinese Yachting Association since 1995 and served as a Vice President of World Sailing for the past eight years.

"I warmly welcome Quanhai Li as President of World Sailing; it is a great advantage having already served for eight years on the Board," World Sailing CEO David Graham said in a statement https://www.sailing.org/news/90518.php#.X5-PeYgzY2w.

Seven new Vice Presidents were also elected in a major shake-up of the sport's governing body.

"The future of World Sailing is in very capable hands and I look forward to working with our new Board," Graham added. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

