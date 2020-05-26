Sailing

Sailing-NZ America's Cup yacht returns from Europe, without getting wet

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Team New Zealand's first generation yacht which it hopes will help it successfully defend the America's Cup next year has returned home without leaving a shipping container after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of regattas in Europe.

The America's Cup defenders said the yacht 'Te Aihe', the Maori word for "dolphin", arrived back at their base in Auckland early on Tuesday after returning from Italy.

"It is good to see her back sooner than expected," Team New Zealand (TNZ) logistics manager Andy Nottage said in a statement. "She has been on quite the adventure, but it is good to have her home in one piece."

Sailing

Sailing-NZ govt says COVID-19 could have 'some impact' on America's Cup

21/05/2020 AT 07:54

Te Aihe was launched last September and after some initial trials on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour was sent overseas in February for America's Cup World Series regattas in Sardinia and Portsmouth.

Both regattas were cancelled due to the pandemic and the AC-75 monohull returned home without its shipping container's seals being broken, TNZ said.

The regattas were the first opportunity for the competing syndicates to test boats under race conditions.

Nottage said the early return would allow the team to put the boat back in the water quickly and test some new components that had been in development.

Teams are allowed to build two versions of their yacht, with the second generation expected to be used for racing.

A regatta for the four challenging syndicates is scheduled to be held in Auckland next January-February before the winner faces TNZ for the America's Cup from March 6.

Concerns have been raised that travel restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus could delay teams arriving in Auckland while the New Zealand government acknowledged it could have "some impact" on the event.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Sailing

Sailing-SailGP reschedules second season to 2021 due to coronavirus

04/05/2020 AT 13:34
Sailing

Sailing-Ainslie sets SailGP pace with dominant debut in Sydney

29/02/2020 AT 16:23
Related Topics
Sailing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Sailing

Sailing-NZ govt says COVID-19 could have 'some impact' on America's Cup

21/05/2020 AT 07:54
Sailing

Sailing-SailGP reschedules second season to 2021 due to coronavirus

04/05/2020 AT 13:34
Sailing

Sailing-Ainslie sets SailGP pace with dominant debut in Sydney

29/02/2020 AT 16:23
Sailing

Sailing-America's Cup challenger Ainslie itching for SailGP fray

27/02/2020 AT 13:07

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Sailing

How New Zealand used the power of cycling to become an America's Cup sensation

00:02:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Sailing

America's Cup speeds have almost quadrupled, but the goal stays the same

00:02:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Sailing

How the move to hydrofoils revolutionised the America's Cup

00:02:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Sailing

How the America's Cup winners get to set the agenda

00:02:37
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Horse Racing

Dschingis Secret wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

14/08/2017 AT 22:59
Football

Philippe Coutinho not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

14/08/2017 AT 09:56
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
World Championships

London braced for Bolt's farewell

12/08/2017 AT 12:34
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSailing-NZ govt says COVID-19 could have 'some impact' on America's Cup