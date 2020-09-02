The reigning Olympic champion soared to glory in Athens last year and will now bid to make it back-to-back crowns in the Polish water, with the Championships being rescheduled from July after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Olympic class action is resuming for the first time since the 2019 World Championships in Melbourne, where Scott finished fourth behind Josh Junior, Nicolas Heiner and Zsombor Berecz.

It's been seven months since Scott last took to the water and he admits to feeling an air of uncertainty ahead of the dress rehearsal for next summer's Tokyo Olympic Games.

"A lot of us haven't raced since the Worlds last year in Melbourne, so it's going to be an interesting one," the 33-year-old said.

"It will be interesting checking in with the rest of the fleet. I won the Europeans last year but in all honesty that feels a lifetime ago with everything that has happened since.

"It's great to be able to get racing again and having a championship regatta to go to again is a nice place to be."

A star-studded line-up will descend on Gdynia including both Heiner and Berecz, while London 2012 bronze medallist Jonathan Lobert and 2017 world champion Max Salminen are also among the 40-plus fleet.

Scott toppled rival Berecz in last year's competition but will come into the 2020 event with a lack of competitive practice, as he ramps up preparations for both Tokyo and the America's Cup under Sir Ben Ainslie's auspices.

The regatta in Poland is the first of any Olympic classes since the coronavirus pandemic and may be one of the only European events to take place this year, with the Finn Gold Cup in October also cancelled.

Scott was due to retire after the 2020 Games in Japan but the Covid-enforced postponement put his plans to depart from his Finn on ice.

Action in Poland gets underway on Wednesday and the evergreen star can't wait to hit the water before a busy year ahead.

"There's obviously been a lot of change to training due to the pandemic, one of the biggest being that that I'm still sailing Finns," he added.

"My plan has always been to stop after Tokyo 2020 and had it not been postponed that would have ended a couple of weeks ago.

"We've adjusted to that and now I'm preparing for the Olympics next year.

"It's a big deal getting one event in as I'm shortly off to Auckland for the America's Cup. So this will be my last check-in with the fleet before April next year."

Sportsbeat 2020

