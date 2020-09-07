Giles Scott says he brushed off the lockdown cobwebs but was disappointed to only come away with silver at the Finn European Championships in Gdynia.

The defending champion returned to action in the first Olympic class event since lockdown but was beaten by Zsombor Berecz, as a below-par final day performance scuppered his chances of a second consecutive crown.

The reigning Olympic champion enjoyed a consistent week after a seven-month lay-off but was pipped to the title by his Hungarian rival, while Spain's Joan Cardona Mendez scooped bronze.

The three-time European champion says he got straight back into the swing of things but lamented his off-colour final day display in the Polish water.

"I didn't feel rusty at all. This week was just about managing a hell of a lot of risk and sometimes taking a gamble pays off and sometimes it doesn't," said Scott, 33.

"It was all about being consistent and making gains here and there. It's good to get back racing again and to be honest it felt normal.

"I just would have preferred it to feel normal and to come away defending my title, but this time it wasn't to be.

"Disappointed is a strong word. I am disappointed with how I sailed on the final day as I felt I put together a solid week overall.

"Both myself and Zsombor were pretty consistent all week, it's just he was consistent for one race longer than I was which just put him out of striking distance for me in the final race.

"But saying that I can't be too down, I've just got a silver medal at a European Championships."

Scott has been juggling Olympic class sailing with his America's Cup commitments, as Sir Ben Ainslie prepares to lead his troops into battle in New Zealand.

îœ’ But he was unable to sparkle on his elite-level return and add to his Olympic gold medal, six world titles and three European crowns.

The Cambridgeshire-based star wasn't the only British sailor in action in Poland, as teammate Henry Wetherell - who has been working with Scott as a training partner - finished 11th in the overall standings.

Scott remained in contention until the final day but a superior performance from Berecz, who also finished one place ahead of Scott in third at last year's World Championships in Melbourne, proved decisive.

The six-time world champion had a torrid time on Sunday but says he'll settle for second as he ramps up preparations for Tokyo next summer.

"It has been really tricky all week but the final day was particularly shifty," he added.

"There were 50 degree shifts which were very difficult to manage and knowing when to take the leverage was so hard to get right.

"In the first race I just got totally caught out on the wrong side and was on the back foot. On days like that there's just no coming back from that, but in the end I was happy to hold on to second place."

