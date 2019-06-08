Silver lining for windsurfer Sills

The 22-year-old, who is a former world youth champion, had a difficult start to the women's RS:X race when she dropped to tenth and fourth-placed rival Katy Spychakov pushed her out of a podium spot in the overall standings.

However, team-mate Emma Wilson overtook Spychakov to clinch the race win while Sills passed Rio 2016 bronze medallist Stefania Elfutina to finish ninth and preserve her top-three place.

Sills couldn't quite believe her achievement but recognised it was a massive confidence boost going forwards, especially after she had surgery for compartment syndrome two years ago.

"It still hasn't quite sunk in," said Sills.

"I'm so happy. This whole year I've been looking up at the results sheets at all the girls at the top, wishing I could be as good as them just for one race.

"To get a silver medal when they're all in the fleet feels amazing.

"Bryony [Shaw] and Emma are such incredible athletes and I've felt for a long time that I'm incredibly privileged to be able to train with them, but now it's like I've earned my place alongside them.

"Exactly two years ago after this regatta I made the decision that I wasn't going to sail with an injury any longer and went home to have forearm surgery.

"Two years later I'm here again at the Paris 2024 venue, after all the work that's been put into getting me back to strength, and I've won a silver medal. It's a massive confidence boost."

Elsewhere there was medal success for Britain in the mixed Nacra 17 class where John Gimson and Anna Burnet took silver.

Sportsbeat 2019