Tokyo-bound windsurfers Emma Wilson and Tom Squires are set to return to international competition after an eight-month break at the RS:X European Championships.

Laser, Finn and Nacra 17 classes have all staged continental events during COVID-19 and now it's the turn of the windsurfing class that will soon give way to foiling at Olympic level.

The British duo will race in Vilamoura, Portugal from 22-28 November.

Squires, who finished ninth in Februaryâ€™s World Championships, is prepared for an uncomfortable experience.

"I haven't raced in eight months and no idea what to expect,â€ said the 27-year-old.

â€œI've just done a week of racing with the Spanish and Israeli teams, who have yet to choose their Olympic representatives so their teams are super strong at the moment and pushing for every metre.

â€œIt was a shock to the system and the body but hopefully put me into that gritty racing mindset.

â€œMy sailing over the last few months has been more open minded.

â€œTo take a step back and come away from a summer with an actual outcome of weeks and weeks of specific training feels really good.â€

Wilson is ranked No.3 in the world and will have the chance to test herself against fleet leaders in Netherlands's Lilian De Geus and France's Charline Picon.

"I've been in Vilamoura now since the start of October training with a nice international group and I'm looking forward to the Europeans," said the 21-year-old rising star.

"My goals for the event are just to try and perform as well as possible throughout the week and keep learning ahead of Tokyo.

"I think it will be a fun and interesting competition with everyone coming back together after a long summer in their own countries, so I'm looking forward to it."

