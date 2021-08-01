Great Britain have secured two more sailing medals to continue a successful Olympics on the water at Tokyo 2020.

Defending champion Giles Scott (Finn) has an insurmountable lead over the fourth-placed competitor ahead of Tuesday's medal race, while Nacra 17 pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet have similarly sealed at least bronze.

All three will be back in their boats on 3 August to decide which of the three medals they will take away from Tokyo.

Emma Wilson secured women's RS:X bronze for Team GB on Saturday.

“I had to put in a good showing today," said Scott. "The guys are stacked up behind me and I am not the only one putting together an amazing series.

"I think go back four years I think there was three people who could have won the regatta with a day to spare so I’m happy leading them out going into the medal race after putting together an amazing week and grateful I’ve managed to do that.

“I’ve probably sailed the best week of my life I think and hopefully I can finish it off."

Scott holds his advantage ahead of Hungary's Zsombor Berecz after another strong day on the water.

Gimson and Burnet are second, meanwhile, heading into their mixed multihull medal race on Tuesday in the waters around Enoshima to the south of the sprawling Tokyo-Yokohama metropolis.

They are behind an Italian pairing that they know well, with Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti leading for a nation with two of the very best Nacra 17 mixed pairings in the world.

Gimson said: “Today was one of those days when it was completely make-or-break for the regatta. We were really happy with some solid counters and how we performed. We really need to do that.

“We’ve put a lot of days in on the water over the past four years focussing on speed. That discipline goes a long way.

“We train with the Italians and today it kind of felt like a training day at the front battling it out between each other. We enjoy it and I know the Italians enjoy the rivalry. We are good friends and they have sailed very well this week.

“Obviously I want to win gold but I will admit I shed a tear when I heard the results of a protest that confirmed our medal. For me it has been a 20-year journey and it’s a big relief to show myself that I can actually do it. Words can’t describe it, honestly.”

