Hannah Mills became Britain's most successful female Olympic sailor by successfully defending her 470 title with Eilidh McIntyre at Tokyo 2020.

The pair had a dominant 14-point lead going into the medal race and only needed to finish in the top eight places to secure gold, crossing the finishing line in fifth place to secure a comfortable victory.

Silver went to the Polish team of Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar, with the French pair of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz taking bronze.

Tokyo 2020 Sailing M/W 470 Medal Races 3 HOURS AGO

Mills is now a double Olympic champion, having won gold at Rio 2016 and silver at London 2012, both with previous partner Saskia Clark. It is likely to be the last Games for the 33-year-old, who last month told Eurosport it is "very unlikely" that she will go to Paris 2024 . Her previous achievements were recognised when she was picked as one of Team GB's two flagbearers for the opening ceremony with rower Moe Sibihi.

For McIntyre, she has now emulated her father Michael McIntyre, who was a gold medal winner in the star class at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. It has been a long wait for the 27-year-old, who has been around British Sailing for a long time, missing out on selection for the previous two Games.

The gold is Team GB's 14th of the Games and third in sailing, following successes for Giles Scott in the finn class, as well as Stuart Bithell and Dylan Fletcher in the 49er.

Mills is now likely to focus on teaming up once again with Sir Ben Ainslie's SailGP, after working with him in the build-up to Tokyo.

Britain's Luke Patience and Chris Grube had an outside chance of a medal in the men's 470, but they missed out.

It is the last time that the 470 will have a men's and women's event at the Olympics, as it will become a mixed race in three years. That was to accommodate the inclusion of separate men's and women's kiteboarding, a class which will make its senior Olympic debut in 2024.

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Sailing double sparks potential medal rush for Team GB on Tuesday – Tokyo Warm-Up 18 HOURS AGO