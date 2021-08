Sailing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘It will be a photo finish!’ - GB's Stuart Bithell and Dylan Fletcher win sailing gold

Britian and New Zealand finished the event on 58 points, with gold going to Bithell and Fletcher due to their superior finish in the Medal Race. New Zealand’s third-placed finish was enough for silver, with Germany rewarded for their endeavour on Sagami Bay with the bronze. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:56, 23 minutes ago