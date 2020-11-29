Windsurfer Emma Wilson has vowed to bounce back from her European Championship heartache after tumbling out of the medal positions in the final race of the week.

The Team GB ace started the double-points race second overall and made an excellent start to the medal decider by taking the lead and holding position at the half-way stage.

However, Wilson was then penalised for a collision and fell from first to last after completing her penalty turns.

She was unable to haul in the rest of the field and finished fourth overall, while France's Charline Picon won gold.

"I had a great week and I am very grateful just to be able to compete in this Covid situation,” Wilson said.

"It was a tough medal race, going into it in second and then leading the race. Then I got caught up in an incident which meant I had to take a penalty, and that cost me a medal.

"It's pretty tough to take right now but these things happen sometimes. All I can say is it's made me so determined. I will come back stronger."

The European Championships marked the first major RS:X event since February's World Championship and Wilson's Tokyo-bound teammate Tom Squires says he was happy with his fifth-place finish in the men's event.

"This week was hardcore," he said.

"The fleet is getting smaller with nations who haven't qualified for the Games which means although there is a decreasing the amount of sailors the quality of the fleet is so strong, racing the best of the best.

"At the start of the week this was a huge shock, and in the lighter winds hit me hard with the results. After that first day I climbed my way up the results. Fifth feels good after so much time away from international competition.”

