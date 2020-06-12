Sailing

Windsurfer Wilson fears for Paris 2024 prospects

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
BySportsbeat
35 minutes ago

Windsurfing star Emma Wilson admits she's worried Tokyo 2020 postponement will harm her prospects of making a career-defining equipment change for Paris 2024.

Wilson is ranked third in the Olympic RS:X class but World Sailing ruled last year that foiling will replace it from the Paris 2024 Games onwards.

The 21-year-old is a relative foiling novice and is concerned rivals, who aborted Tokyo campaigns to transition over, will steal a march.

Sailing

Sailing-NZ govt grant travel exemptions to America's Cup syndicates

18 HOURS AGO

"Most people have already started foiling so finding someone to train with at the moment is pretty hard," said Wilson, born in Nottingham but now based on the Dorset coast.

"It's tough, it'll be a challenge to move over and I'll have a shorter campaign than others.

"When the postponement of the Games was announced, that was one of the things going through my mind. I wondered 'how am I going to do this?'

"The hardest thing is going out training on my own on RS:X and seeing a group of foilers going out, knowing they've got an advantage over you."

Wilson, whose mother Penny finished sixth in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics in the same event, had emerged as a bona fide medal contender in Tokyo.

She'd already stamped her ticket on Team GB with the sailing team first to be announced in October 2019, a selection that has since been re-confirmed for next summer.

Wilson only left the junior ranks for good in 2017 but finished fourth at the Tokyo test event and has won back-to-back bronze medals at the European Championships.

"I really enjoy the RS:X and feel I have the opportunity to win an Olympic medal in that class," adds Wilson.

"With another year, we've got more time to work on things and we aren't in a rush so can try to enjoy the winter.

"I've done a little bit of foiling in the past and I think they do compliment each other so hopefully when the time comes the skills will transfer over."

Â© Sportsbeat 2020

Sailing

Sailing-NZ govt says America's Cup travel decisions expected soon

04/06/2020 AT 05:31
Sailing

Sailing-NZ America's Cup yacht returns from Europe, without getting wet

26/05/2020 AT 03:34
Related Topics
Sailing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Sailing

Sailing-NZ govt grant travel exemptions to America's Cup syndicates

18 HOURS AGO
Sailing

Sailing-NZ govt says America's Cup travel decisions expected soon

04/06/2020 AT 05:31
Sailing

Sailing-NZ America's Cup yacht returns from Europe, without getting wet

26/05/2020 AT 03:34
Sailing

Sailing-NZ govt says COVID-19 could have 'some impact' on America's Cup

21/05/2020 AT 07:54

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Sailing

How New Zealand used the power of cycling to become an America's Cup sensation

00:02:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Sailing

America's Cup speeds have almost quadrupled, but the goal stays the same

00:02:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Sailing

How the move to hydrofoils revolutionised the America's Cup

00:02:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Sailing

How the America's Cup winners get to set the agenda

00:02:37
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

10/06/2020 AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

10/06/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleSailing-NZ govt grant travel exemptions to America's Cup syndicates
Next articleRPA hits back at Premiership clubs as pay row escalates